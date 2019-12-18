Stormzy will do a bible reading to close BBC Christmas day coverage

Stormzy is set to close BBC One’s Christmas Day coverage with a bible reading.

The grime artist will recite a passage from the gospel of Luke, which recalls how angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the birth of Jesus. It will air at 11.50pm on Christmas Day.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Jr, has often referred to his Christian faith in his music.

‘Blinded By Your Grace’, a two-part song on his 2017 debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, hears the artist address God. Some of the track’s lyrics reads: “Lord, I’ve been broken / Although I’m not worthy / You fixed me … You came and saved me”.

Stormzy’s reading will be followed by the Basque carol ‘Sing Lullaby’, which will be performed by south London boys’ choir Libera.

Hugh Faupel, executive producer at BBC Studios, said his team “look for people to bring the Christmas story alive”, and that he was “delighted” that Stormzy was to deliver the reading.

‘Own It’, Stormzy’s single with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, is in the running for Christmas Number One (it currently sits at Number Two in the midweeks).

Additionally, Stormzy’s second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ is battling Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ and Rod Stewart’s ‘You’re In My Heart’ for the Christmas Number One album spot.