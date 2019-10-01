Stormzy’s Glastonbury stab vest has appeared at a new Banksy installation in Croydon

"This showroom is for display purposes only"

A new art installation by Banksy featuring the stab vest that Stormzy wore for his headline slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival has appeared in Croydon.

The item along with a cradle surrounded by CCTV cameras and a re-imagining of cartoon character Tony the Tigrger, surfaced today (October 1) at a disused shop with a new sign reading “Gross Domestic Product” .

Banksy confirmed the installation was his, writing on Instagram: “This showroom is for display purposes only. I’m opening a shop today (although the doors don’t actually open). It’s in Croydon. Probably best viewed at night.”

Music therapist Fraser Moyle noticed the artworks on his way to a gym located above the shop in the town centre on Tuesday morning.

He told Sky News: “Initially at first I wasn’t sure it was Banksy but then I saw people filming it. I spent the next half an hour looking at it all instead of going to the gym.”

A label by the stab vest reads: “A version of the ‘John Bull’ English gents waistcoat updated for modern times. This customised body armour is capable of stopping bullets up to .45 calibre and is fully stab proof.

“As worn by Stormzy at Glastonbury festival (because it’s very dangerous there). Yet not machine washable [sic]. Signed. Edition of 5 plus 2 A/P.”

Last month, Banksy reacted to a Brexit mural he created in Dover being painted over. “Oh. I had planned that on the day of Brexit I was going to change the piece in Dover to this. it But it seems they’ve painted over it. Nevermind. I guess a big white flag says it just as well,” he wrote at the time.