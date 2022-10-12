Story Of The Year announce new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ and share title track

Story Of The Year have announced details of their new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’. Check out the title track below.
Taken from the new album due out on March 10, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ is a hard-hitting and catchy track that guitarist Ryan Phillips described as ‘definitive’ of the band.
“Perhaps more than any song on the record, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ checks all of the boxes in regards to what best defines Story Of The Year – anthemic pop choruses balanced with guttural screams, high energy punk rock inspired drums, dark-ish lyrics, and aggressive guitar riffs,” said Phillips. “This one song runs the gamut.”
‘Tear Me To Pieces’ follows on from previous single ‘Real Life’as a taster of the next record.
“When our fans hear it, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, shit, these dudes are ready to go!’” said Phillips of the album. “This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I’d be texting everyone in my band about it.”
The ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ tracklist is:
1. ‘Tear Me To Pieces’
2. ‘Real Life’
3. ‘Afterglow’
4. ‘Dead And Gone’<
5. ‘War’
6. ‘Can’t Save You’
7. ‘2005’
8. ‘Sorry About Me’
9. ‘Take The Ride’
10. ‘Knives Out’
11. ‘Use Me’
In other news, Story Of The Year are set to perform at this year’s When We Were Young Festival, headed up by My Chemical Romance and Paramore. The Las Vegas festival also just announced their 2023 line-up, including headliners Blink-182 and Green Day and many more.