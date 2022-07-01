‘Stranger Things 4’: Stream the complete official soundtrack

The complete tracklist for the official Stranger Things 4 soundtrack has been revealed – you can stream the collection in full below.

Netflix today (July 1) released the final two episodes of the hit sci-fi fantasy series’ fourth season (titled ‘Papa’ and ‘The Piggyback’) after dropping the first seven instalments late last month.

The tunes from the first volume of Stranger Things 4 – including Kate Bush‘s record-breaking ‘Running Up That Hill’ – appear on ‘Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4’, which has now been completed by a further six songs from episodes eight and nine.

The new additions are as follows: Metallica‘s ‘Master Of Puppets’, Siouxsie And The Banshees‘ ‘Spellbound’, James Taylor‘s ‘Fire And Rain’, Rick Derringer’s ‘Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version)’, and Steve Perry & Bryce Miller’s new extended remix of ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’ by Journey.

Other artists to feature include The Beach Boys, Talking Heads, KISS, The Cramps and Dead Or Alive.

Fans can listen to the entire soundtrack through their desired online streaming platform here, or via Spotify below.

A CD edition is set to arrive on September 9 ahead of a special 2LP 12″ vinyl pressing of the album being released on November 4. Both versions are available to pre-order from here.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix)’ – Journey with Steve Perry

2. ‘California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

3. ‘Psycho Killer’ – Talking Heads

4. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ – Kate Bush

5. ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ – Dead Or Alive

6. ‘Chica Mejicanita’ – Mae Arnette

7. ‘Play With Me’ – Extreme

8. ‘Detroit Rock City (Single Version)’ – KISS

9. ‘I Was A Teenage Werewolf’ – The Cramps

10. ‘Pass The Dutchie’ – Musical Youth

11. ‘Wipe Out’ – The Surfaris

12. ‘Object Of My Desire’ (Single Version) – Starpoint

13. ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. ‘Travelin’ Man’ – Ricky Nelson

15. ‘Tarzan Boy’ – Baltimora

16. ‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’ – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

17. ‘Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version)’ – Rick Derringer

18. ‘Fire And Rain’ – James Taylor

19. ‘Spellbound’ – Siouxsie And The Banshees

20. ‘Master Of Puppets’ – Metallica

21. ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese)’ – Moby

22. ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix)’ – Journey with Steve Perry



Kate Bush recently broke three Guinness World Records with ‘Running Up That Hill’ after the 1985 classic featured prominently in Stranger Things 4.

The song – which appears on Bush’s fifth studio album, ‘Hounds Of Love’ – reached Number One on the UK singles chart earlier this month (June 17) almost 37 years on from its initial release.

The legendary artist has since given a rare interview about the “wonderful” resurgence of ‘RUTH’ in which she described Stranger Things as “such a great series”.

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Stranger Things 4 is streaming on Netflix now.