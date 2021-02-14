‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys share new song ‘Sand In My Bed’

Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys have shared a new track called ‘Sand In My Bed’ – you can listen to it below.

The duo, comprised of the Stranger Things actor and Malcolm Craig, released their debut EP ‘Soda & Pie’ in March 2020, and last month dropped the song ‘No Offerings’ featuring Lunar Vacation.

Today (February 14), The Aubreys shared an ode to the lost summer of 2020 (“We hadn’t really had much of one because of Covid”) with the sun-kissed ‘Sand In My Bed’.

“Wash off the sand before you get into my bed/ One day I will wake to a world that I will dread“, Wolfhard sings over gritty guitar and vintage organ chords.

Speaking about that lost summer, Wolfhard told Consequence Of Sound: “We were apart from our friends for the most part, not collaborating other than over the internet, and we also had both just graduated. So much should have happened, but there wasn’t much we could do, and the idea was — we’re running out of time.

“We finally get to water – and our payoff is a ferocious sunburn.”

Produced by Heba Khadry, ‘Sand In My Bed’ features a spoken word outro from past collaborators Grace Repasky and Maggie Geeslin of Lunar Vacation.

Speaking to NME about The Aubreys last year, Finn Wolfhard said: “This is the first time that we’ve collaborated on original songs together.

“With [previous band] Calpurnia, it’s not like Malcolm didn’t have a say, but there were just more people so it was harder to do, and we’d have to answer to each other. Whereas with The Aubreys, all we were answering to was ourselves and one another.”

Meanwhile, production on Stranger Things season four is currently underway following various coronavirus-related setbacks. A release date has not yet been announced.

Back in December, David Harbour (who plays Jim Hopper) said that the hit show’s fourth instalment was his favourite yet, “because [Hopper] really is going to show you some new colours and what he’s really made up of.”