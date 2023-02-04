‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson’s ‘Master of Puppets’ scene made into Funko POP! figures

A scene from the last season of Stranger Things, in which Eddie Munson plays Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’, is being made into a special Funko POP! figure.

The scene in season four, which arrived on Netflix last summer, saw Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) do battle against some flying demonic bats while shredding to the famous Metallica song.

Now, the moment has been immortalised in a new Funko POP! figure as part of the ‘Deluxe Pop! Moment’ range. It shows the upside down, the evil Demobats and Dustin and Eddie as they fight the demonic creatures.

The figure is expected to arrive in May 2023 and you can sign up for more information about the product in the UK here.

A description of it reads: “Hawkins, Indiana is harbouring dangerous and supernatural secrets. Prepare for an electrifying showdown with Pop! Dustin and Pop! Eddie as they face off against the Pop! Demobats! Rock on and bring this Deluxe Pop! Moment featuring the Phase Three scene into your Stranger Things collection.”

Following its appearance in the show, ‘Master Of Puppets’ went on to bag Metallica their first UK Top 40 single in 14 years. The group also entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time, with the song peaking at Number 35. Additionally, online streams of ‘Master Of Puppets’ significantly increased.

Quinn jammed with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza last summer, with Ulrich and co. also paying homage to Stranger Things during their headline set at the festival.

Metallica announced their 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’ and shared its first single, ‘Lux Æterna’ soon after.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.

You can check out their upcoming tour dates and buy tickets here.