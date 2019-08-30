‘Stranger Things” Joe Keery shares new song ‘Mortal Projections’ and announces debut album ‘Twenty Twenty’

The actor has been drip-feeding tracks to fans over the summer

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has shared another new song in ‘Mortal Projections’ and announced details of his debut album.

The actor began releasing his own music under the moniker Djo in July with the debut single ‘Roddy’. He followed it earlier this month with ‘Chateau (Feel Alright)’.

‘Mortal Projections’ revolves around eerie synths, warped melodies and Keery’s sighed lines like, “Baby, you gotta let me know/What’s the rhyme and reason for this most recent blow?” Listen to it below now.

Posting on Instagram, Keery said: “Putting out an album on the 13th of September, it’s called Twenty Twenty, also setting up some shows in Los Angeles the 27/28th if you wanna come, more details coming, thanks for all the listens so far #thanks thanks to you, and to your friends too.”

The actor and musician was previously a member of Chicago psych band Post Animal and featured on their debut album ‘When I Think Of You In A Castle’. However, he left the group before the record was released in 2018.

Meanwhile, in Stranger Things news, the show’s creators appear to have accidentally revealed the fate of Jim Hopper in regards to future seasons.

The hit Netflix series’ showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer may have let slip that the beloved character (played by David Harbour) might not have died in an explosion at the Starcourt Mall at the end of season three, as he appeared to do.