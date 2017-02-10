‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky hang out together at New York Fashion Week

Pair attended the Calvin Klein show

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky were pictured together on the front row for Calvin Klein’s New York Fashion Week show today (January 10)

The rapper and Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix hit show, were among many celebrities to grace the front row for Raf Simons’s debut at Calvin Klein. Other famous guests included Alexa Chung, Karlie Kloss, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, plus others.

See Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky in the photo below:

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven in Stranger Things season two at Halloween. See what she could look like in the new season here.

Executive producer Shawn Levy recently said of the show’s return: “That is the new challenge of season 2: quieting the cultural noise that surrounds our show.”

Co-creator Ross Duffer added: “It’s a balance of the comfort you’re familiar with but then trying to take it in new directions. That’s what we’re trying to strike with season 2.”

Watch the season two trailer below.

