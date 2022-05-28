‘Stranger Things’ season four, volume one soundtrack unveiled

The soundtrack for the new season of Stranger Things has been unveiled.

The first part of the soundtrack accompanies the first volume of season four, which was released onto Netflix yesterday (May 27). The second volume of the season, and the second part of the soundtrack, will arrive on July 1.

The first part of the collection features tracks from artists including Kate Bush, Journey, Talking Heads and The Cramps.

‘The Complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4’ (including Volume I and Volume II) will be available to buy on CD and cassette from September 9 and can be pre-ordered here. 2LP 12″ vinyl pressings of the album are also slated for release later this year.

You can listen to the volume and check out the full track list below:

‘Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I’ – Track list



‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’ (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey

‘California Dreamin” – The Beach Boys

‘Psycho Killer’ – Talking Heads

‘Running Up That Hill’ – Kate Bush

‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ – Dead or Alive

‘Chica Mejicanita’ – Mae Arnette

‘Play With Me’ – Extreme

‘Detroit Rock City’ – KISS

‘I Was A Teenage Werewolf’ – The Cramps

‘Pass The Dutchie’ – Musical Youth

‘Wipeout’ – The Surfaris

‘Object Of My Desire’ – Star-point

‘Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)’ – Falco

‘Travelin’ Man’ – Ricky Nelson

‘Tarzan Boy’ – Baltimora

‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’ – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

A synopsis for the new season says: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Show creators The Duffer Brothers confirmed that Stranger Things will end with season five.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer said he and Ross have an end in mind for the final bow. “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end.

“It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.’”