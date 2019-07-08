Live world premiere of music from ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 to take place in London

The new season of the hit Netflix show premiered last week

The music from Stranger Things season three will be premiered live for the very first time in London next month.

The hit Netflix show dropped its latest season last week (July 4), with eight brand new episodes premiering on the streaming service.

It’s now been announced that Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who are part of the Austin band S U R V I V E, will perform tracks from the score for season three during the Nile Rodgers-curated Meltdown Festival in the capital next month.

Held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall between August 3-11, Meltdown will welcome Dixon and Stein’s live world premiere of their latest Stranger Things score on August 7. Their performance will be complemented with “a supernatural neon light show”.

Support on the night will come from the London-based musician and producer Richard Norris. Tickets for the show are priced between £27.50 and £35, and they’re on sale now.

Speaking about being chosen to curate this year’s Meltdown, Rodgers said: “Anyone who knows my career knows that Funk, Disco, Jazz, Soul, Classical, POP, New Wave, R&B, Fusion, Punk Rock, Afrobeat, Electronic and Dance music all play a role and you can expect that to be reflected in the performances we are planning. It’s all about the groove and this August everyone in London will be dancing to incredible live performances!”

