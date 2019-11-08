"What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you"

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia have split up.

The Canadian four-piece, who formed in 2017, took to Instagram to announce their ending.

In a statement they wrote: “It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end. We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you.

“It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people. We feel lucky and hugely grateful for the many fantastic opportunities that came our way. We’re all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come. One last giant thank you to our friends at Royal Mountain Records, our manager Bix, our families, and especially our amazing fans. We’ll never forget you! – Calpurnia.”

The band, which also included Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Jack Anderson and Malcolm Craig, released their debut six track EP ‘Scout’ in 2018.

They also played a handful of UK dates in the autumn of last year.

Speaking to NME at the time, Wolfhard admitted that a large section of the band’s fans are also into Stranger Things.

“Most of the fans of Calpurnia are Stranger Things fans, which is not a big deal at all,” the young actor and musician remarked. “They’re super loyal and incredible, and really do like the music.

“It’s the people who aren’t fans of the music and are just there because of Stranger Things that really bother me.”

Meanwhile, Wolfhard recently said he wants a time machine to be developed so he can go back and see Nirvana play live.

He is set to star in the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.