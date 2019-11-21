‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard is back with a new band

They are set to appear on the soundtrack to 'The Turning'

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has formed a new band just weeks after Calpurnia split up.

Wolfhard has formed a new outfit called The Aubreys. Very little is known about them other than the fact that they feature on the soundtrack to The Turning which he stars in alongside Black Mirror’s Mackenzie Davis.

The film is inspired by the Henry James ghostly short story, The Turn of the Screw, and will be released in cinemas on January 24.

The track by his new band is entitled ‘Getting Better(otherwise)’ and it features alongside original songs by Courtney Love, Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon.

Love revealed her track ‘Mother’ earlier today (November 21). It is unclear when further tracks from the soundtrack including The Aubreys’ song will be released.

The soundtrack, which you can pre-order here, came together after the film’s director asked Lawrence Rothman to write an original song for the film. Lawrence in turn went to Love, who he knew was a fan of the short story.

The tracklisting is below:

‘The Turning’ Track Listing 1. Courtney Love – ‘Mother’

2. Mitski – ‘Cop Car’

3. Soccer Mommy – ‘Feed’

4. girl in red – ‘Kate’s Not Here’

5. Lawrence Rothman – ‘Crust’

6. Lawrence Rothman (feat. Pale Waves) – ‘SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide’

7. Empress Of – ‘Call Me’

8. Vagabon – ‘The Wild’

9. The Aubreys – ‘Getting Better(otherwise)’

10. Cherry Glazerr – ‘Womb’

11. Warpaint – ‘The Brakes’

12. Lawrence Rothman – ‘Crust (neverreallyknewyou)’

13. Lawrence Rothman & MUNA – ‘Judas Kiss’

14. Kali Uchis – ‘The Turn’

15. Alice Glass – ‘Sleep It Off’

16. Dani Miller (of Surfbort) – ‘Ouroboros’

17. Alison Mosshart (of The Kills) – ‘I Don’t Know’

18. Living Things (feat. Sunflower Bean) – ‘Take No Prisoners’

19. Kim Gordon – ‘Silver’

Earlier this month, Wolfhard announced that his band Calpurnia were splitting up.

The Canadian four-piece, who formed in 2017, took to Instagram to announce their ending. In a statement they wrote: “It’s bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end. We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you.”

Meanwhile, Wolfhard recently said he wants a time machine to be developed so he can go back and see Nirvana play live.

He is set to star in the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.