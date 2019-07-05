‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo shares debut songs with his band Work In Progress

It's a family affair on 'Dream Eater' and 'Waste My Time'

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has shared two debut songs with his band Work In Progress.

Clearly not busy enough with the third series of the sci-fi phenomenon, which premiered on Netflix yesterday (July 4), the star has launched his band, which features his brother Carmen and sister Sabrina, as well as a host of family friends from his native New Jersey.

The two debut songs – ‘Dream Eater’ and ‘Waste My Time’ – precede a summer tour that the band are set to head out on.

Talking to Billboard, Gaten says that the band formed “pretty much by accident”.

“My brother was drumming for a while and wanted to play with someone, so he asked his friend Matt if they could jam.

“Then, when they wanted to play some gigs, they found out our friend Chad was also looking for gigs and he brought Griffin to a rehearsal with him. And then they needed someone to sing a song they didn’t know the vocals to, so they asked me to sing it with them during a rehearsal, and then we realized we needed a higher voice so Sabrina sang a couple.”

You can hear the debut two songs from Work In Progress above.

Of course, he’s not the only Stranger Things cast member with a band. For the last few years, Finn Wolfhard has been releasing music with Calpurnia, while Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) was a member of Chicago group Post Animal.