Listen to ‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery’s stunning debut solo single ‘Roddy’

Steve Harrington has proven his psychedelic chops as Djo

Joe Keery, best known as Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington, has dropped the debut single from his new musical project Djo.

The actor shared news of the single via Instagram, where he posted the track’s artwork as well as a link to the dreamy, slow-burning piece of psychedelic pop. Take a listen below.

Keery is no stranger to music. He was a member of the Chicago psych band Post Animal, but left before the release of their debut album ‘When I Think Of You In A Castle’ in 2018. He can be heard on backing vocals for their tracks ‘Ralphie’ and ‘Dirtpicker’.

Meanwhile, the third season of Stranger Things was released on Netflix earlier this month, but fans are already speculating about the fourth.

One popular theory has fans convinced that a phone number used in the show could provide a major hint about the fate of a beloved character who seemingly met their end in season three, while another theory predicts that Eleven will end up sparking the Chernobyl disaster in season four.

Elsewhere, show creator Matt Duffer has explained how season four is “going to open up a little bit”. Specifically, he claims that season four will be defined by “plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins”.