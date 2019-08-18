‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Styles had the best time at Ariana Grande’s show last night

"MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDED"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Styles were spotted in the crowd at Ariana Grande‘s London show last night. Check out the video below.

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ pop star was performing at the capital’s O2 Arena yesterday evening (August 17), as her ‘Sweetener’ world tour touched down in the UK.

During the concert, the former One Direction member was clocked dancing alongside the Eleven actor in the venue’s VIP section. The pair were later seen laughing and joking in the audience as Grande sang onstage.

“Harry? with Millie Bobby Brown? at Ariana Grande’s concert? This just added 10 years to my life,” commented one fan. Posting a clip of the moment, another tweeted: “So you’re telling me that Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown were casually chatting at the Ariana Grande concert,,, a concert I was supposed to attend… MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDED.”

Meanwhile, Grande is set to perform at The O2 again tomorrow (August 19) and Tuesday (August 20). She’ll then return to the UK in September for further dates in Birmingham, Glasgow, and Sheffield.

Reviewing the singer’s LA show back in May, NME said: “It’s a dorky and down-to-earth inclusion in a big, slick pop show, and one that shows Grande’s always had a knack for this performance lark.”

In other news, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown recently sparked rumours that a beloved character from Season 3 may be returning for the next season after all. Elsewhere, some fans of the hit Netflix show are convinced her character Eleven will head over to the dark side in Season 4.