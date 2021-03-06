Strawberries & Creem Festival postponed to September

This year’s Strawberries & Creem Festival has been postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambridge festival, which will celebrate its sixth birthday this year, will now be spread across two days taking place at its new site at Childerley Orchard on September 18-19.

Described as “Cambridgeshire’s biggest music festival celebrating youth culture”, the 2021 line-up will feature PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bugzy Malone, Sean Paul, Koffee, PA Salieu, Tiffany Calver and many more.

“We’re back,” the festival tweeted. “The #YearOfTheParty is LIVE”. All tickets are rolled over – so if you still need to grab yours, move quick! Demand is mad, 1st Release are gone. Save the date. We can’t wait to see you all.”

You can buy tickets for Strawberries & Creem here. All previously bought tickets remain valid for the new dates.

🗓 18-19 September 2021 🗓

Earlier this week it was announced that this year’s Isle of Wight Festival has been pushed back to September after it was confirmed that England’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown will provisionally allow large-scale events to return from the end of June.

The Seaclose Park festival was set to take place from June 17-20, but it has now moved to September 16-19.

It has yet to be confirmed whether this year’s headliners, including Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol, will play at the rescheduled event, but organisers say they are “aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can”.

Meanwhile, independent festival bosses and industry insiders have warned that their 2021 events risk cancellation if they fail to receive Government-backed insurance by the end of the month.

The government recently outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June, with a selection of festivals confirming that they provisionally plan to go ahead in the wake of the announcement.

However, organisers now say that they are reluctant to shell out huge sums for the events without insurance as they run the risk of financial ruin if the road-map out of lockdown is delayed and prevents them from taking place.