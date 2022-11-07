Stray Kids announce additional 2023 ‘Maniac’ tour dates in Los Angeles and Asia

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have added concerts in Los Angeles, Japan and the Philippines to the upcoming 2023 leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour.

On November 7, the group shared a string of announcements unveiling additional dates for their 2023 ‘Maniac’ world tour. These include a series of “encore” shows in Los Angeles and the cities of Tokyo and Osaka in Japan. Stray Kids have also added Manila to the upcoming Asia-Pacific leg of the tour with two new concert dates.

The Los Angeles show, set for March 31, will notably be held at the Banc of California Stadium, marking Stray Kids’ first-ever US stadium show. Tickets to the concert will go on sale this Friday, November 11, at 3PM PT through Live Nation.

Stray Kids’ “encore” shows in Japan will take place in Tokyo on February 11-12 and and Osaka on February 25-26 respectively. They have yet to announce ticket sales details, though these are likely to be shared via the group’s Japanese fan café website.

Stray Kids have also added two concerts at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on March 11 and 12 next year. While Manila concert organisers PULP Live World have yet to announce when ticket sales will open, details can be expected on their official website here.

Prior to this, Stray Kids announced majority of the tour’s Asia-Pacific dates in September, including concerts in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore in Southeast Asia, along with Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. Following this, the group will head to North America to perform the Atlanta and Fort Worth rescheduled concerts, originally set for earlier this year. Stray Kids had rescheduled the shows after several members were diagnosed with COVID-19 while on tour.

Stray Kids’ ‘Maniac’ world tour dates in the Asia-Pacific and North America are:

NOVEMBER 2022

Saturday 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium

Sunday 13 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium



FEBRUARY 2023

Thursday 2 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Friday 3 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Sunday 5 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday 11 – Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

Sunday 12 – Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 21 – Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 25 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka (new, encore)

Sunday 26 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka (new, encore)

March 2023

Saturday 11 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia (new)

Sunday 12 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia (new)

Wednesday 22 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena (rescheduled)

Thursday 23 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

Sunday 26 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena (rescheduled)

Monday 27 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Friday 31 – Los Angeles, California, Banc of California Stadium (new, encore)

Stray Kids’ first embarked on the North American leg of the ‘Maniac’ world tour in June and July in support of their ‘Oddinary’ mini-album. That record earned the boyband their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200.

In October, Stray Kids returned with their seventh mini-album ‘Maxident’, led by the title track ‘Case 143’, which earned them their second Number One debut on the chart. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that it “explores romance deeply for the first time, but doesn’t compromise Stray Kids’ unique musical DNA in the process.”