Listen to a preview of Stray Kids’ upcoming track ‘Get Lit’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have revealed a snippet of ‘Get Lit’, a new song from their upcoming album.

On May 15, the JYP Entertainment group released a track video for an energetic new song titled ‘Get Lit’. It will be officially released as part of their upcoming studio album ‘5-Star’, which arrives June 2 at 1pm KST/12am ET.

In the new clip, the Stray Kids members pose for flashing cameras, before getting together and partying it up to the high-octane track. “Blown out speakers / Play music on your phone, just feel it and play, yeah, yeah / Crush it like King Kong / Climb to the top and scream,” they rap.

Per a tracklist previously released by Stray Kids, the upcoming song is written and co-produced by rapper Han. In addition to ‘Get Lit’, the group have also released previews of two other tracks from the record, namely ‘DLC’ and ‘FNF’.

‘5-Star’ includes a total of 12 songs, and will be led by the single ’S-Class’. The upcoming album will also contain their August 2022 track ‘Mixtape: Time Out’, as well as a Korean version of their Japanese single ‘The Sound’, among others.

‘5-Star’ will mark Stray Kids’ first domestic release in over seven months, following their mini-album ‘Maxident’ in October 2022, as well as their first studio album since 2021’s ‘NOEASY’. The group first dropped a trailer announcing the release of ‘5-Star’ late last month.