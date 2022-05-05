Stray Kids add three new shows to sold-out North American tour

Stray Kids have added three more shows to their sold-out North American tour.

Today (May 5), the K-pop boyband announced they would be bringing the North American leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour to Anaheim, California along with an additional night for Seattle, Washington.

This comes after Stray Kids sold out all seven of their original stops across the United States. Late last month, the boyband had also announced additional nights to their gigs in Newark, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California, all of which are also now sold out.

Tickets for the three new Stray Kids shows will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 3pm on Monday (May 9) in the respective cities’ local time. The additional dates and venues are as follows:

July 2022

15 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

19, 20 – Anaheim, Honda Center

The ‘Maniac’ world tour was first announced earlier this year in March via the band’s social media accounts, with the dates and stops for its North American leg having been unveiled last month.

Stray Kids’ second world tour had kicked off with a two-night performance in Seoul last week. The boyband are set to perform in Japan this month, before moving on to the US in June and July.

The ‘Maniac’ tour is the follow-up to the boyband’s ‘District 9: Unlock’ world tour, which took place from late 2019 to early 2020, before the remaining tour was cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also comes after the release of Stray Kids’ recent mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which arrived last month. The seven-track record had earned the group their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boyband to top the chart.

In other Stray Kids news, Spotify will launch its own digital space within Roblox to facilitate meet-and-greets, music production and virtual merch with the group, dubbed the Spotify Island. Due out this spring, it’s dubbed as an “homage to all things K-Pop”, giving fans the chance to interact with Stray Kids through the platform.