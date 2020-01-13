Stray Kids: K-pop boyband announce 2020 UK show

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have announced a UK show as part of their forthcoming European tour.

The group, who recently released ‘Mixtape: Gone Days’, will perform at the SSE Arena at Wembley in London on May 17.

The K-pop band will also be calling at various cities in Europe. Their tour dates are listed below.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ Announcement Part… Posted by Stray Kids on Monday, January 13, 2020

Last year, former meber Kim Woojin, left the boyband and broke off his contract with his label.

The news was announced by the singer’s label, JYP Entertainment, via a post on the group’s Twitter account.

“Woojin, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal circumstances and terminated his exclusive contract,” the label wrote in Korean, as translated by Soompi at the time.

“We ask for much support for Woojin who will be going on a new path,” the label added. “We also ask for the warm support for the eight Stray Kids members who will once again go on the road towards their dreams with their compass.”

Stray Kids were formed in 2017 through a reality television competition of the same name, and made their debut last March with the EP ‘I Am Not’. Earlier this year, they topped the South Korean Gaon albums chart for the first time with their fourth EP, ‘Clé 1: Miroh’.