Stray Kids announce second world tour ‘Maniac’

Stray Kids have announced their second world tour, ‘Maniac’, which will kick off in South Korea this spring.

The JYP Entertainment boy band will hit the road in support of their upcoming EP ‘ODDINARY’, which will be released later this month.

Although venues for the tour have yet to be revealed, Stray Kids unveiled the first dates and cities they will perform in on the ‘Maniac’ tour earlier today (March 6). Following an opening performance in Seoul, the group will then visit Japan and the US, before returning to Tokyo at the end of the run.

Advertisement

An official tour poster shared on the band’s social media accounts hinted that other cities would be added to the itinerary soon, with “and more” written at the bottom of the flyer.

Stray Kids will play:

April 2022

30 – Seoul

May 2022

Advertisement

1 – Seoul

11 – Kobe

12 – Kobe

18 – Tokyo

19 – Tokyo

June 2022

29 – Newark, NJ

July 2022

1 – Chicago, IL

3 – Atlanta, GA

6 – Fort Worth, TX

9 – Los Angeles, CA

12 – Oakland, CA

14 – Seattle, WA

26 – Tokyo

27 – Tokyo

Further information about ticket sales and venues is expected to be announced soon.

Last month, Stray Kids shared a thrilling trailer for ‘ODDINARY’, which featured member Felix entering a building called ‘Ordinary’ before being transported to a different dimension. In the new realm, he encounters his bandmates who try to corner him.

In the “outside” world, each of them is also seen on missing persons advertisements and posters. “Do you want to be Oddinary?” reads an accompanying caption.

‘ODDINARY’ will be released on March 18 and will see the group “solidify its presence and continue its surge in popularity through the extraordinary music, concept and performance of the new well-made release”, according to JYP.