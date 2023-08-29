NewsMusic News

Stray Kids' Bang Chan says he isn't allowed to continue his livestream series

"I can’t do 'Chan’s Room' anymore"

By Puah Ziwei
stray kids bang chan chan's room
Stray Kids' Bang Chan. Credit: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids member Bang Chan has revealed that he is no longer allowed to continue his popular livestream series, Chan’s Room.

Bang Chan has been known to host weekly livestreams on YouTube, and formerly on VLIVE, where he would chat with fans and talk on various topics. The musician launched the series in early 2019, with the latest episode being held on May 14 this year.

Notably, the May 14 episode of Chan’s Room drew controversy over remarks Bang Chan had made about generational differences in greeting etiquette, following his experience at the Music Bank in Paris event in April.

Bang Chan later apologised for this comments in a post on the official Stray Kids Instagram. “I thought about the impact my words and behaviour can have on others, and have deeply reflected on myself,” he wrote at the time.

In a fan-captured video on Twitter, during what appears to be a fanmeeting event, Bang Chan reveals that he “can’t do Chan’s Room anymore”. He added: “I want to actually, but the company says no.”

In other news, Stray Kids will perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12. Other performers include MåneskinDemi LovatoKarol G and more.

Meanwhile, two members of the boyband recently became ambassadors for luxury fashion houses. Australian member Felix Lee will represent French brand Louis Vuitton, while Hyunjin will work with Italy’s Versace.

