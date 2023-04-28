Stray Kids announce June comeback with ‘5-Star’ album in trippy trailer

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have unveiled a new trailer announcing their June return with the studio album ‘5-Star’.

On April 28 at midnight KST, the group uploaded a trailer revealing the title and release date of their next record. Titled ‘5-Star’, Stray Kids’ upcoming full-length album is due out on June 2 at 1pm KST/12am ET.

The boyband’s new trailer is based on a popular Korean game called ‘I Am Ground’, where players choose a nickname for themselves. In possible hints at the record’s themes or song titles, the Stray Kids members appear in separate scenes introducing themselves: I.N uses his own stage name, while Changbin introduces himself as a romantic, and Felix a conductor.

‘5-Star’ is a full-length album, making it boyband’s third Korean-language studio album since 2021’s ‘NOEASY’. It will also be their first release in over seven months, following last October’s ‘Maxident’.

News of Stray Kids’ return was first confirmed last month after South Korean news outlet Hankuk Ilbo reported that the group had recently filmed a music video for their next release. This was later confirmed by JYP Entertainment, though the agency said an official release schedule had not been decided at the time.

The group also recently wrapped up their ‘Maniac’ world tour, which ended with a final encore show at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on March 31. The tour begin in June 2022 following the release of their eighth mini-album ‘Oddinary’.

That record had earned Stray Kids their first Number One on the Billboard 200. In a four-star review of ‘Oddinary’, NME’s Tássia Assis wrote: “While nowadays they may claim to be nothing but ‘Oddinary’, this mini-album is a reflection of their extraordinary passion, wit and growth.”