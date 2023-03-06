Stray Kids finish filming new music video for upcoming project

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have filmed a new music video for their next comeback.

On March 6, South Korean news outlet Hankuk Ilbo reported that the boyband had recently completed filming a new music video for their next project. The outlet also claimed that Stray Kids would be making their comeback this April.

JYP Entertainment later confirmed, per Soompi, that Stray Kids “did complete filming their new music video”. However, the agency added that “the comeback schedule has not been confirmed yet.”

The upcoming project will mark the eight-member group’s first domestic release of 2023, after their seventh mini-album ‘Maxident’ last October. Led by title track ‘Case 143’, the record was award four-stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly, who wrote that it “explores romance deeply for the first time, but doesn’t compromise Stray Kids’ unique musical DNA in the process.”

Stray Kids are currently on the final legs of their ‘Maniac’ world tour, which began last April in support of their sixth mini-album ‘Oddinary’. The boyband will wrap up the tour at the Banc of California Stadium at the end of this month.

In February, Stray Kids member Han released a special solo track titled ‘Volcano’, which leader and vocalist Bang Chan also helped produce, via the group’s ‘SKZ-RECORD’ series on YouTube. It is now the latest of seven solo songs the idol rapper has released.

In other JYP news, girl group TWICE will be making their long-awaited comeback later this week (March 10) with their 12th mini-album ‘Ready To Be’. The nonet dropped its pre-release single ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ back in January, which also marked their second original English-language single.