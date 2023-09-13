Watch Stray Kids make debut MTV VMAs appearance with ’S-Class’ performance

Stray Kids made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs tonight (September 12) with a performance of ’S-Class’.

The eight-member group performed in front of a screen showing sci-fi-tinged, dystopian imagery and were joined by backing dancers for the dynamic performance.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs

The boyband delivered another twist with the performance, airing a remix of ’S-Class’ compared to the original version featured on their latest album, ‘5-STAR’.

Advertisement

Stray Kids were awarded the trophy for Best K-pop for ’S-Class’ earlier in the event. “We’ve been making our music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us,” leader Bang Chan said when collecting the trophy.

After thanking their label and fans, Felix added: “We have so much to show you guys so please look forward to the future.”

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere, while Doja Cat aired three songs from her upcoming new album ‘Scarlet’. Nicki Minaj used her performance to preview ‘Pink Friday 2’ with a clip of an unreleased song and Demi Lovato brought rock versions of some of her pop hits to the show.

*NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop, while the pop star praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff when picking up Song Of The Year. “We will continue making music until 2089,” she joked.

Advertisement

Other performances still to come include Fall Out Boy, Måneskin, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.