Stray Kids drop surprise music video for new single, ‘Time Out’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have unveiled a brand-new song and music video titled ‘Time Out’.

On August 1 at Midnight KST, the boyband surprised fans with the digital single and its summery new visual to wrap up their ‘2022 STAYweeK’ fan event, which saw the release of several behind-the-scenes clips. The yearly event marks the anniversary of the Stray Kids’ fan base, which were named Stay on August 1, 2018.

The ‘Time Out’ music video sees the eight-member group enjoying a summer getaway by the ocean, singing along to the new track as they lounge and play in a nearby beach house.

“So come on / Let’s go, leave everything behind / Wherever it may be, somewhere far from here / Run to (run to), run to (run to) / Somewhere refreshing and wide open, oh oh,” Stray Kids sing on the upbeat new pop-rock track.

‘Time Out’ is the latest of the boyband’s surprise “mixtape” tracks, following June 2021’s ‘Oh’. Stray Kids’ last official release had been their March 2022 mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which was led by the single ‘Maniac’.

That album had simultaneously earned the group their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200 upon its release. In a four-star review of ‘Oddinary’, NME’s Tássia Assis wrote: “This mini-album is a reflection of their extraordinary passion, wit and growth. It’s an elegant step forward for a group who, hopefully, will never get tired of raising questions.”

Stray Kids, who are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour, are also set to perform at Los Angeles K-pop festival KCON later this month. They will be will be joining the likes of ATEEZ, CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, Japanese pop group INI, ITZY, Kep1er and LIGHTSUM for the festival’s first day of performances on August 20.