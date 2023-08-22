Stray Kids’ Felix named Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador

Australian singer Felix Lee of K-pop boyband Stray Kids is Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador.

The French luxury fashion house announced the Stray Kids’ member as the brand’s new house ambassador today (August 22) on its official Twitter account.

“I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton – I love his audacious sense of style,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton. The post was accompanied by images from ELLE Korea of Felix wearing pieces by the brand.

Captivating global audiences with his versatile talent, Felix brings a distinctive artistry to the 2023 MTV VMA nominated band, in the running for best K-Pop group.#Felix #StrayKids #LouisVuitton Photo Credits: @ELLE_KOREA pic.twitter.com/08DRuDTFFJ — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) August 22, 2023

“I discovered Felix when I presented my pre-fall collection in Seoul [in April],” Ghesquière told Women’s Wear Daily seperately about the ambassadorship. “It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented. I love his energy, his unique personality and his audacious sense of style.”

According to WWD, Felix was later spotted at Ghesquière’s 2024 cruise show for Louis Vuitton on the Italian island of Isola Bella in May. The designer had also dressed the K-pop idol for Lollapalooza Paris 2023.

Felix is the latest K-pop idol to be affiliated with Louis Vuitton. Others include BTS’ J-hope, Hyein of girl group NewJeans and Jackson Wang of boyband GOT7.

In related news, NCT‘s Jeno was named the first global male ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Ferragamo in May. Meanwhie, Haerin from NewJeans was recently named Dior’s newest ambassador. The singer will be a global ambassador for jewellery, and a house ambassador for fashion and beauty for the brand.

Elsewhere, BTS‘ RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.