Stray Kids rapper Han drops emotional solo song ‘Volcano’

Rapper Han of K-pop boyband Stray Kids has released a new solo song titled ‘Volcano’.

On February 13 at midnight KST, Stray Kids’ member Han dropped ‘Volcano’, which he wrote himself and co-composed with bandmate and group leader Bang Chan. The track was released via the group’s official YouTube channel as part of their ‘SKZ-RECORD’ series, through which the boyband drop song covers and unofficial tracks.

“Like a volcano / Love at a temperature that can melt when touched / Take me to you, way below to the end of the ground / It’s okay if everything burns down,” he sings on the passionate chorus of the new song.

‘Volcano’ is the seventh solo song Han has released so far, following ‘Happy’ in June 2021. That song, along with previous tracks ‘Run’, ‘Close’, ‘I Got It’, ‘Alien’ and ‘Wish You Back’ were released digitally as part of Stray Kids’ compilation album ‘SKZ-Replay’ in December 2022.

Stray Kids’ most recent comeback was their October 2022 mini-album ‘Maxident’, led by the single ‘Case 143’, which followed their ‘Oddinary’ mini-album from earlier that year. The boyband will soon be embarking on the Oceania leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour, which kicked off last April in Seoul in support of their ‘Oddinary’ record.

The group will be performing shows in Australia, Japan and Manila, before heading to the United States for shows that had been postponed due to COVID-19.