Hear Stray Kids’ Han and Seungmin’s stirring cover of Day6’s ‘Zombie’

Stray Kids members Han and Seungmin have unveiled their cover of Day6‘s ‘Zombie’.

The new rendition of the Day6 song was uploaded to Stray Kids’ official YouTube channel yesterday (February 9), marking the latest addition to the eight-piece’s ongoing series of song covers, called ‘SKZ-RECORD’. ‘Zombie’ was the title track of Day6’s 2020 ‘The Book Of Us: Demon’ record.

The duo largely stay faithful to the original, with the pair harmonising on the chorus: “I feel like I became a zombie / Not alive, but I’m still walkin’ / When the sunrise is upon me / I’ll be waiting for the day to pass by, oh why?”

Past covers for he ‘SKZ-RECORD’ series include I.N’s rendition of HuhGak’s 2013 single ‘Memory Of Your Scent’, Seungmin’s cover of ‘Love Again’ originally by EXO‘s Baekhyun and more.

The JYP Entertainment boyband’s last comeback was their holiday special single album ‘Christmas EveL’ released in November 2021, which includes a title track of the same name and a new B-side track ’24 to 25′. Prior to that, the group had also dropped their second studio album ‘NOEASY’ in August.

In other Stray Kids news, JYP Entertainment announced yesterday (February 9) that fellow bandmate Felix had been diagnosed with an intervertebral disk herniation, following a detailed check-up with his doctor after experiencing back pain.

While there will be “no effect on his everyday activities”, Felix’s performances on the group’s upcoming show ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’, will be “limited”. The rapper will return to fully participating in performances after “doctors confirm that his back has fully recovered.”