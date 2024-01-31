Stray Kids to headline I-Days Milano 2024 in Italy

Stray Kids will be headlining the I-Days Milano 2024, to be held in Milan, Italy in July.

On January 30, I-Days Milano revealed its line-up for this year’s iteration of the annual music festival held in the Italian city of Milan. It will feature the JYP Entertainment band as one of the headlining acts, making them the first K-pop act to ever do so at the festival.

I-Days will be held over the course of 10 days from May to July this year, and apart from Stray Kids, other headlining acts include the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Doja Cat, Green Day, Lana Del Rey, Metallica and more. Stray Kids will headline the final day of the festivities on July 12.

Pre-sales for LiveNation account holders will begin next week on February 5 at 11am local time. General sales will be opened to the public from February 12 onwards on the I-Days website.

The eight-piece were also recently announced as headliners for the BST Hyde Park 2024 in London on July 14, making them the second K-pop act to do so following BLACKPINK last year. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Monday, February 12, with more information about the band’s appearance in London available here.

Also on the BST Hyde Park 2024 line-up are the previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams. Further acts are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

In other touring news, South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher have announced new dates for their 2024 ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ world tour, with concerts in Europe and Asia.