Stray Kids’ Hyunjin says the pandemic helped him “rediscover” passion for performing live

Stray Kids member Hyunjin has spoken about how he managed to regain his motivation as a performer.

In a new interview with Dazed Korea, the K-pop idol shared that a recent live performance had rekindled his love for performing after spending the past two years in a pandemic-stricken world.

“Because of COVID-19 and everything, we really didn’t have any opportunities to meet our fans on stage,” Hyunjin revealed, as translated by Soompi. “But at the end of last year, we finally had the opportunity to perform in front of a small number of fans.”

“Since it was the first time in nearly two years that we took the stage in front of our fans [in person], it really recharged our energy, and I felt like I had rediscovered my reason for being on stage,” he added, adding that the performance remains a source of motivation for him. “Even now, it’s the feeling I got from that performance that’s still keeping me going.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the idol expressed his desire to go on a world tour. “My main goal [for the year] is a world tour. It’s been far too long since we performed in front of our fans in person,” said Hyunjin.

“So I want to have fun together with our own people [STAY] watching us as we perform on a stage of our very own.”

The group’s last tour had been their 2019-2020 ‘District 9: Unlock’ world tour, which saw its last show in Los Angeles on February 2020, before the worsening pandemic resulted in the postponement of its remaining dates in Europe and Asia.