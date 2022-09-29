Stray Kids add Asia, Australia and USA dates to ‘Maniac’ world tour

Stray Kids have unveiled a new batch of dates for their ‘Maniac’ world tour in Asia, Australia and the USA – find the full list below.

Today (September 29) the K-pop boyband revealed that they will play two stadium shows in Jakarta, Indonesia this November. In February, they will head to arenas in Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore and then Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

Stray Kids had to reschedule shows in Atlanta, Georgia and Forth Worth, Texas while touring the US in July as three of their eight members tested positive for COVID-19. They’ve now confirmed rescheduled shows and added one additional show in each city.

Advertisement

Ticketing details – including prices and on-sale dates – for the new shows have yet to be announced.

This tour announcement lands in the lead-up to Stray Kids’ new mini-album ‘Maxident’, which is due out October 7. Preview the eight-song record through this mashup video.

Stray Kids’ new ‘Maniac’ world tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2022

Saturday 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium

Sunday 13 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Beach City International Stadium

FEBRUARY 2023

Thursday 2 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Friday 3 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

Sunday 5 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 21 – Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

MARCH 2023

Wednesday 22 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena (rescheduled)

Thursday 23 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

Sunday 26 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena (rescheduled)

Monday 27 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena