Stray Kids storm the city in exhilarating ‘Maxident’ comeback teaser

Stray Kids have announced their upcoming return with ‘Maxident’ through a stunning new comeback trailer.

On September 6 at Midnight KST, Stray Kids dropped a two-minute trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Maxident’, thereby officially announcing the release. This record, which marks the boyband’s seventh mini-album, will arrive on October 7 at 12am EST/1pm KST.

In the new trailer — which appears to have been filmed in North America during their ‘Maniac’ world tour — the boyband wander the streets while soundtracked by a serene piano instrumental.

The music switches up to an energetic EDM beat as they begin storming the city, but the members are soon interrupted by a mysterious phone call. Gigantic heart-shaped creatures land on the rooftop as the line goes dead, knocking the group to their feet.

‘Maxident’ will be Stray Kids’ second domestic release of the year, following their March mini-album ‘Maniac’, which was rated four-stars in a review by NME contributor Tássia Assis. The release was supported by a world tour of the same name, which comprised of 23 shows across South Korea, Japan and the US thus far.

In a five-star review of Stray Kids’ ‘Maniac’ tour in Anaheim, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “In K-pop, the generation that came before Stray Kids might not have been disappointing, but it’s obvious that this group has no intention of settling for being a footnote in the scene’s story.”

Last month, Stray Kids dropped a music video and digital single titled ‘Time Out’ to mark the anniversary of their fan base, which were named Stay on August 1, 2018. The song had been released as part of the group’s surprise “mixtape” tracks, following June 2021’s ‘Oh’.