Stray Kids member Woojin leaves group due to “personal” reasons

The boyband’s new EP has also been delayed

Kim Woojin, K-pop idol and member of Stray Kids, has left the boyband and broken off his contract with his label.

The news was announced by the singer’s label, JYP Entertainment, on Monday morning (October 28) via a post on the group’s Twitter account.

“Woojin, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal circumstances and terminated his exclusive contract,” it wrote in Korean, as translated by Soompi.

“We ask for much support for Woojin who will be going on a new path,” the label added. “We also ask for the warm support for the eight Stray Kids members who will once again go on the road towards their dreams with their compass.”

In the statement, the South Korean company also disclosed that the release of the boyband’s new EP would be postponed. “Stray Kids’ mini-album ‘Clé: Levanter’, which was scheduled for a November 25 release, will be delayed to December 9. We once again express apologies to the fans who have waited for a long time,” it wrote.

Soon after the news of Kim’s exit broke, fans of the group – also known as STAYs – took to social media with the hashtag #ThankYouWoojin to show their appreciation for the K-pop singer.

Stray Kids were formed in 2017 through a reality television competition of the same name, and made their debut last March with the EP ‘I Am Not’. Earlier this year, they topped the South Korean Gaon albums chart for the first time with their fourth EP, ‘Clé 1: Miroh’.