Police presence stepped up at Stray Kids’ Oakland Arena concert after “threats” made towards band

Stray Kids’ concert at the Oakland Arena in California on Tuesday (July 12) had police presence stepped up following “threats” made toward the group, the Oakland Police Department said.

On Tuesday the police department issued a tweet saying it was “aware of threats concerning” the Stray Kids concert in Oakland that night and that “additional officers” would be present at the event.

The police department added that it would work with Oakland Arena’s management and the FBI to ensure the concert attendees’ safety. “We take threats very seriously,” their announcement read. “The safety of our community is paramount.”

OPD is aware of threats concerning the Stray Kids concert tonight at the Oakland Arena. We take threats very seriously. The safety of our community is paramount. OPD is working w/ the Oakland Arena & FBI to ensure the safety of attendees. Additional officers will be present. pic.twitter.com/eEDc9RKVCy — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 13, 2022

Though the police department did not state the source or nature of the “threats”, local media outlet Kron4 reported that members of Stray Kids appeared to be the subject of a series of Twitter posts that showed threats to shoot and otherwise harm members of the K-pop group.

Stray Kids’ Oakland concert, one of seven US stops on their ‘Maniac’ world tour, did not appear to have been disrupted, according to fans’ social media posts from the night.

and that’s the end of oakland show! thank you for today @Stray_Kids 🤍 pic.twitter.com/I06pLIzI3f — elise 🍀 (@hwangsamericano) July 13, 2022

The ‘Maniac’ world tour marks Stray Kids’ second world tour, and is the follow-up to the boyband’s ‘District 9: Unlock’ world tour. That concert series took place from late 2019 to early 2020, before the remaining shows were cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour also follows the release of Stray Kids’ recent mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which arrived last month. The seven-track record earned the group their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boyband to top the chart.