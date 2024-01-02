Stray Kids tease plans for two new albums and a world tour in 2024

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have teased plans to release new music and embark on a world tour in 2024.

On New Year’s Day (January 1), Stray Kids released the 2024 edition of their annual ‘Step Out’ video series, where the K-pop boyband looked back on their achievements in 2023 and their plans for the new year.

In the clip, the eight-member boyband teased plans for a world tour in 2024, alongside two music releases – one album and one special album – as well as a fanmeeting event.

In additional the group will also be putting out more video content, including eight ‘SKZ-PLAYER’ releases, as well as new episodes of ‘2 Kids Show’ and ‘1 Kid’s Room’. Check out the boyband’s ‘Step Out 2024’ video here:

In 2023, Stray Kids scored their first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘LALALALA’, a single from their November mini-album, ‘ROCK-STAR’. They became only the second-ever K-pop boyband to do so, following BTS.

In the same year, the octet also topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with two separate releases, for ‘ROCK-STAR’ and ‘5-Star’. The year prior, they had similarity reached the peak of the chart twice, with the releases ‘Oddinary’ and ‘Maxident’.

The K-pop boyband were also awarded the Top K-Pop Album for ‘5-Star’ during the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. During the same night, girl group NewJeans took home the trophy for Top Global K-Pop Artist.

In other news, Netflix has released the first teaser for an upcoming original Korean film, Badland Hunters, starring Don Lee. The film, directed by Heo Myeong-haeng, will premiere January 26 exclusively on Netflix