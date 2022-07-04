Stray Kids postpone two dates of US tour after members catch COVID-19

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have postponed two dates from the North American leg of their ongoing ‘Maniac’ tour after three members contracted COVID-19.

Over the weekend on July 2, Live Nation announced on Twitter that the group’s Atlanta (July 3) and Fort Worth (July 6) shows have been postponed after three members of the boyband tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day.

“Lee Know, Felix and I.N received positive results on self-testing kits performed on July 2 (local time), thus immediately visited a hospital to receive PCR tests and were diagnosed with COVID-19,” wrote Live Nation. The concert organiser also shared that the boyband, along with all staff members of their tour had been undergoing daily self-testing.

Live Nation noted that all members of the group had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and had been staying in single rooms throughout the tour. It added that while the infected members are currently asymptomatic but undergoing quarantine in accordance with the United States CDC guidelines.

While the remaining members and staff have tested negative on PCR tests, Live Nation shared that the two shows had been postponed after “in-depth discussion” with tour-related parties.

“We ask for STAY’s (Stray Kids’ fan base) understanding, as STAY are the ones who have been most eagerly waiting for the concerts. We will provide more details regarding the new dates for these shows as soon as possible,” it wrote. The remaining dates of Stray Kids’ US tour will take place as planned.

The tour comes shortly after the release of Stray Kids’ recent mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which arrived last month. The seven-track record had earned the group their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boyband to top the chart.