Stray Kids will release new music soon, says JYP Entertainment

K-pop act Stray Kids are set to drop new music, according to their label JYP Entertainment.

On June 15, South Korean news outlet Joy News 24 reported that the boyband would be releasing a digital single in late June, citing unnamed industry representatives. According to the report, the upcoming single will allegedly be part of their ‘Mixtape’ project, which previously included tracks such as ‘Gone Days’ and ‘On Track’.

The group’s agency JYP Entertainment later confirmed that Stray Kids are indeed set to release new music in a statement to Newsen. However, the company did not reveal when the music in question will be released only stating that “the exact schedule will be revealed once confirmed,” as translated by Soompi.

JYP also commented on the potential participation of member Hyunjin in the upcoming release, saying that his involvement on the release will be “answered once confirmed and sorted out”. The South Korean idol has been on hiatus since February, following a controversy over school bullying accusations.

The forthcoming project will be their first release winning the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War, where they competed against other K-pop boy groups such as BtoB, iKON, The Boyz, ATEEZ and SF9.

The group’s leader, Bang Chan, recently spoke about the group’s win and shared their gratitude to fans. “We worked hard to show good performances on Kingdom but we want to thank many people, especially STAY (the name of their fan club), after receiving such a positive result in our win,” he said.