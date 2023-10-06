Stray Kids announce details of new EP ‘Rock-Star’

Stray Kids have announced details of their next EP, ‘Rock-Star’, which will arrive next month.

The JYP Entertainment boyband confirmed their next comeback earlier today (October 6), sharing a “prologue” video online.

The clip captures the feelings of a small child preparing to go on stage to perform as the trumpet player in a band. Rappers Felix and Bang Chan narrate the video, with Felix offering a calming presence in contrast to his bandmate’s manic and theatrical delivery.

“The anxiety is something we create ourselves,” Bang Chan whispers dramatically as stage time approaches. “We believe that you’ll do great if you can get beyond these emotions and enjoy these moments,” Felix counter-balances.

As the children enter the stage, the two shout in unison: “Let’s show them how we rock!” An electric guitar solo cuts in as the band’s logo, the EP title and their slogan appear on the screen in pink.

‘Rock-Star’ will be released at 2pm KST (5am BST) on November 10. It will arrive five months after the release of Stray Kids’ latest full-length album ‘5-Star’ and will “have a close relationship” to that record, according to JYP Entertainment (per Korea JoongAng Daily).

In a five-star review of ‘5-Star’, NME’s Crystal Bell wrote: “Stray Kids are flying so high above the crowd that they’re in a galaxy of their very own, where the parties are endless and the vibes are always five-star.”

The album gave the group their third consecutive Number One on the Billboard 200 in June. It followed their previous records ‘Maxident’ and ‘Oddinary’ – both released in 2022 – in topping the chart.

Last month, three members of Stray Kids were involved in a car accident. Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were travelling home from a scheduled event when they were involved in a “minor incident”, although none of the stars or their accompanying staff members were “seriously injured”.

However, due to sustaining “mild muscle pain and bruises”, they were advised to “receive conservative treatment” and were put on a temporary hiatus from promotions, including a scheduled appearance at New York’s Global Citizen festival. 3RACHA, the sub-unit comprised of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, performed at the event in Stray Kids’ wake.