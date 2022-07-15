Stray Kids’ Seungmin shares cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’

Stray Kids vocalist Seungmin has shared a cover of the Justin Bieber song ‘Ghost’.

The cover of ‘Ghost’ was uploaded to the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel yesterday (July 14), becoming the latest addition to Stray Kids’ ongoing video series of song covers dubbed ‘SKZ-RECORD’. ‘Ghost’ is a track lifted from Bieber’s 2021 studio record ‘Justice’.

Seungmin’s take retains the original song’s instrumentation, as he croons on the chorus: “I want you to know / That if I can’t be close to you / I’ll settle for the ghost of you / I miss you more than life (more than life)”.

Prior to Seungmin’s cover of the Bieber track, both he and bandmate Han collaborated on a cover of labelmate Day6’s 2020 title track ‘Zombie’ in February. Other past covers that have been part of the ‘SKZ-RECORD’ project include I.N’s rendition of HuhGak’s 2013 single ‘Memory Of Your Scent’ and Seungmin’s cover of ‘Love Again’ by EXO’s Baekhyun.

The eight-piece are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour, marking their second global trek so far and the follow-up to their first world tour, ‘District 9: Unlock’.

The tour also follows the release of Stray Kids’ recent mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which arrived in March. The seven-track record earned the group their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boyband to top the chart.

However, JYP Entertainment announced yesterday (July 14) that Stray Kids member Hyunjin would be limiting his participation in the tour’s remaining stops after he sustained an injury to his hand earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently postponed the rest of his North American tour as well as his appearance at Wisconsin festival Summerfest due to his ongoing battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.