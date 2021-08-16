Stray Kids share snippet of new song ‘Sorry, I Love You’ from ‘NOEASY’

K-pop boy group Stray Kids have released a snippet of ‘Sorry, I Love You’, a cut from their upcoming album ‘NOEASY’.

As part of ‘UNVEIL’, a project in promotion of the group’s upcoming ‘NOEASY’ album, Stray Kids have released a teaser of ‘Sorry, I Love You’, the sixth B-side track off the forthcoming record.

In the nearly two-minute-long clip, Stray Kids sing the tender hip-hop track in a studio, with the camera focusing on individual members during their respective parts of the song. “Sorry that I like you so much, I’m sorry / I tried to hide my feelings, but I guess it’s too obvious,” Felix sings on the song’s refrain.

‘Sorry, I Love You’ is most notably written, composed and produced by rapper Chang-bin, whose credits for this track was made as part of the group’s songwriting/hip-hop subunit 3RACHA, which also includes members Bang Chan and Han.

Stray Kids’ ‘UNVEIL’ project is set to release similar snippets for all 14 tracks of the group’s upcoming full-length album, due out in its entirety on August 23. The eight-member act have already dropped clips for five other tracks off the album: ‘Cheese’, Bang Chan and Hyun-jin’s ‘Red Lights’, Lee Know, Chang-bin and Felix’s ‘Surfin”, ‘Gone Away’ by Han, Seung-min and I.N, as well as ‘Domino’.

‘NOEASY’ will mark the group’s first comeback since being crowned the winners of the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War. According to a previous report, the group’s return is set to coincide with the release of their Kingdom Week TV Special.