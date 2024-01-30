Stray Kids to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024

Stray Kids have been announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024 – find all the details below.

The K-pop boyband will head to the capital for a UK-exclusive performance on Sunday, July 14. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Monday, February 12 – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

In a joint statement, Stray Kids said: “To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park!

“This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, added: “We’re so excited to welcome international superstars Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time!

“We’re honoured to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength.”

Calling all K-pop fans, we have exciting news! @Stray_Kids are coming to London for a UK exclusive performance at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday 14 July 2024 💓 🎟 @bsthydepark presale goes live at 10am GMT Friday 9 February. Only those on the BST Hyde Park… pic.twitter.com/O0Ls6Yl70s — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 30, 2024

The news comes after Stray Kids recently teased plans to release new music and embark on a world tour this year.

Also on the BST Hyde Park 2024 line-up are the previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams. Further acts are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

Last year saw Stray Kids achieve their first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘Lalalala’, a single from their 2023 EP ‘Rock-Star’. They became only the second-ever K-pop boyband to do so, following BTS.

The group’s latest studio album, ‘5-Star’, was released last June. In a glowing five-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Stray Kids are flying so high above the crowd that they’re in a galaxy of their very own, where the parties are endless and the vibes are always five-star.”

Meanwhile, Stray Kids picked up the Global K-pop Artist prize at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards earlier this month. They also put on an explosive performance of ‘Megaverse’, ‘S-Class’ and ‘Hall Of Fame’ at the ceremony.