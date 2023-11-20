Stray Kids top Billboard 200 for the second time in 2023 with ‘ROCK-STAR’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have topped the Billboard 200 with their latest mini-album, ‘ROCK-STAR’.

‘ROCK-STAR’, which Stray Kids released on November 10, has become the K-pop boyband’s fourth consecutive Billboard 200 chart-topper and second of 2023, following ‘5-Star’ in June.

According to data from Luminate, per Billboard, ‘ROCK-STAR’ topped the chart with 224,000 equivalent album units earned in the US, with the majority of those coming from traditional album sales.

The group’s first Billboard 200 Number One record was the March 2022 mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which featured the hit single ‘Maniac’. Later that year, they would go on to top the chart again in October with ‘Maxident’.

On the same night, Stray Kids also made an appearance at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, where they performed their hit songs ‘S-Class’ and ‘LALALALA’, from ‘5-Star’ and ‘ROCK-STAR’ respectively.

Later during the night, the K-pop boyband would also go on to win Top K-Pop Album for ‘5-Star’, beating out the likes of BTS’ Jimin, NewJeans, TXT and Twice.

“Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made it this far, and if wasn’t for the people that have been running by our side this whole time, the music that we create would not have been able to reach the people in need,” said Bang Chan of the win.

“So us, Stray Kids, would like to say thank you to STAY and Billboard for giving us an unforgettable gift,” he added. “We promise to return the favor with our upcoming music, performances and love.”

Earlier this year, Stray Kids made their debut MTV VMAs appearance with a performance of ‘S-Class’. During that awards ceremony, the boyband also won the trophy for Best K-pop for the same song.