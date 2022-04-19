Stray Kids unveil venues and dates for ‘Maniac’ tour in North America

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have announced the venues and dates for the North American leg of their upcoming world tour ‘Maniac’.

As previously announced, Stray Kids will be kicking off the tour in Seoul, South Korea at the end of this month, before visiting Japan in May and the US in June and July, before returning to Tokyo at the end of the run. At the time, the group had also hinted that other cities would be added to the tour soon.

Today (April 19), the boyband took to their social media accounts to share a new poster for the North American leg of the tour, along with additional details on venues, dates and ticketing. Ticket sales open on April 22 at 3pm local time, get your tickets here.

The ‘Maniac’ tour is the follow-up to the boyband’s ‘District 9: Unlock’ world tour, which took place from late 2019 to early 2020, before the remaining tour was cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also comes after the release of Stray Kids’ recent mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which arrived last month. The seven-track record had earned the group their first-ever entry and first Number One on the Billboard 200, making them the third-ever K-pop boyband to top the chart.

See the full list of North American dates for Stray Kids’ ‘Maniac’ tour below:

June 2022

29 – Newark, Prudential Center

July 2022

1 – Chicago, United Center

3 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

6 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

9 – Los Angeles, KIA Forum

12 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

14 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena