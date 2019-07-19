Stream the Beyoncé-curated ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album

The soundtrack is “a love letter to Africa”

Beyoncé has released ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, an album inspired by Disney’s new remake of the 1994 animated classic, The Lion King.

The 27-track record was curated and executive-produced by Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film. The LP features the previously released single ‘Spirit’, as well as appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake and Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Stream it below.

The Lion King: The Gift The Lion King: The Gift, an album by Beyoncé on Spotify

Aside from the impressive slate of pop and hip-hop heavy-hitters, the album also highlights contributions from African artists. Nigerian musicians Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi collaborate on ‘Don’t Jealous Me’. Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy takes the sp0tlight on ‘Ja Ara E’, while South African musician Moonchild Sanelly features on ’My Power’ alongside Whack, Busiswa, Alade and Bey herself.

“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa,” Beyoncé told ABC News. “I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The Lion King remake, which has garnered polarising reviews from critics, hits theatres today. Besides Beyoncé, the film also stars voice work from Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and John Oliver.