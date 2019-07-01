You can’t stream Chance The Rapper’s ‘Juice’ because of an uncleared John Lennon sample

The song samples Donny Hathaway’s rendition of ‘Jealous Guy’, originally written by the Beatle

Last Friday, Chance The Rapper released his early mixtapes ‘10 Day’ and ‘Acid Rap’ on streaming services. One song was conspicuously absent from the latter release, though: ‘Juice’. It was left off the streaming version of the 2013 mixtape because Chano was unable to clear a Donny Hathaway and John Lennon sample in time.

‘Juice’ has been replaced by a 30-second clip of the rapper explaining why it’s missing from the mixtape – and revealing that all streaming proceeds from this particular track will go to charity, via his non-profit organisation SocialWorks.

“Hey, so I really wanted ‘Juice’ to be on the mixtape but I couldn’t get it cleared in time,” he says. “But, every time you play this track all the way through, all the streaming proceeds go directly to SocialWorks. So run this back and play it all the way through. Again, I really appreciate you guys being here since day one.” Listen to the replacement track and watch the ‘Juice’ music video below:

‘Juice’ samples Donny Hathaway’s cover of ‘Jealous Guy’, which was originally written by John Lennon for his 1971 album ‘Imagine’. Billboard notes that since Lennon’s death in 1980, his work has hardly been approved for sampling. Hollywood.com also notes that representatives for Yoko Ono – Lennon’s widow – have yet to comment. Hear a live version of Hathaway performing ‘Jealous Guy’ here:

Chance The Rapper ends the 30-second clip by further teasing his debut album: “And uh, the album is coming real soon.” The LP is due out next month, he announced earlier this year – so while you wait, revisit ‘Acid Rap’ by streaming it below.