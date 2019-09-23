Stream K-pop girl group TWICE’s latest mini-album, ‘Feel Special’

Watch their glittery video for the title track below

Popular K-pop girl group TWICE have returned with their much-anticipated eighth EP, ‘Feel Special’.

The seven-track mini-album is the girl group’s second release of the year, following April’s ‘Fancy You’. Members Nayeon, Jihyo, Dahyun and Momo contribute lyrics to several tracks on the EP, while the entire group is credited with penning ‘21:29’. The project also includes a Korean-language version of their Japanese single ‘Breakthrough’. Stream it below.

‘Feel Special’ dropped alongside a glittery video for the title track. The song was composed by Swedish producer Ollipop and Australian singer-songwriter Hayley Aitken, who both also worked on Red Velvet’s June single, ‘Zimzalabim’. Its lyrics were written by Park Jin-young, the founder of TWICE’s label JYP Entertainment who also penned ITZY’s latest release, ‘Icy’. Watch the video for ‘Feel Special’ below.

TWICE are set to embark on the Japanese leg of their Twicelights World Tour next month at the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena in Hokkaido. In July, they toured across North America, holding concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago and Newark, as well as Mexico City in Mexico.

Last month, member Jihyo made headlines when she was romantically linked with former Wanna One member Kang Daniel. Their relationship has since been confirmed by their labels, Jihyo’s JYP Entertainment and Park’s Konnect Entertainment, who announced in a joint statement that the couple “have good feelings towards each other”.