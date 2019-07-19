Stream new Nas album ‘The Lost Tapes 2’, featuring Kanye West, Pharrell and more

Nas has today (July 19) released his new album ‘The Lost Tapes 2’, and it’s now available to stream.

The album comprises of 16 unreleased tracks, taken from the recording sessions for the New York rapper’s last four studio albums.

‘The Lost Tapes 2’ features collaborations with Kanye West, Pharrell, RZA and more.

The rapper released the first ‘Lost Tapes’ album back in 2002, which featured unreleased tracks from sessions for 1999’s ‘I Am…’ and 2001’s ‘Stillmatic’.

The second instalment in the series features work from the sessions for 2006’s ‘Hip Hop Is Dead, ‘Untitled’ from 2008, 2012’s ‘Life Is Good’ and last year’s ‘Nasir’.

‘Nasir’ was released as part of Kanye West’s series of ‘Wyoming albums’, which also featured his own new record ‘ye’, Pusha T‘s ‘Daytona’, Teyana Taylor‘s ‘KTSE’ and Kanye’s collaborative album with Kid Cudi under the name Kids See Ghosts.

In a three-star review of ‘Nasir’, NME said: “Despite its brevity, there is a lot to unravel amidst its densely packed political messages. The succinctness of the songs actually suits Nas – previously, the punch of his political messages has often been lost in songs lasting too long. Here, the directness intensifies them.”