Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross release part two of ‘Watchmen’ score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released the second part of their score for the new Watchmen TV series – listen below.

The initial volume was released on November 4 just days after the release of the HBO show in the US and UK.

The latest part features 13 tracks from the overall expansive 39-track album. Physical copies of the first two volumes are available now, which include special packaging that “explores the culture of Watchmen America and provides revealing insights into the saga’s mythology and mysteries.”

The third volume will follow on December 16. You can pre-order it on Nine Inch Nails‘ official website here.

Reznor recently talked about the decision to break up the soundtrack into three separate parts as a way to give each a little breathing space.

He told Billboard: “I think that putting out an hour and a half of music today is like throwing it out the window — it’s asking too much of a kind of short attention span audience that we’ve all become. So breaking it up into chunks felt like something we wanted to do. It’s just something that feels very Watchmen to us. It’s fun, and a cool way to get music out and be part of the story.”

In an NME review of the pilot episode, Christopher Hooton wrote: “Watchmen has a lot of work to do in proving to us that it’s worth our time.

“Buying into such a complex universe and taking on board a truckload of plot information each week shouldn’t end up as a slog. But this opening episode establishes a playing field sufficiently intriguing to earn your return next week.”

Meanwhile, original Watchmen graphic novel creator Alan Moore has said he’ll be voting in a General Election for the first time in 40 years next month.

“Here’s something you don’t see every day, an internet-averse anarchist announcing on social media that he’ll be voting Labour in the December elections,” he wrote.

“But these are unprecedented times. I’ve voted only once in my life, more than 40 years ago, being convinced that leaders are mostly of benefit to no one save themselves. That said, some leaders are so unbelievably malevolent and catastrophic that they must be strenuously opposed by any means available.”