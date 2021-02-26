Streams of Bobby Shmurda‘s music have increased by over 600 per cent following the rapper’s release from prison this week.

Shmurda, real name Ackquille Jean Pollard, was sentenced to seven years in prison in October 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal.

Confirming his release on Tuesday (February 23) in a statement, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community said: “At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.”

The rapper, widely known for his 2014 hit ‘Hot N***a’, had been denied parole back in September.

According to MRC data (via Billboard), streams of Shmurda’s music have increased 624 per cent since his release this week.

When news of the rapper’s imminent release from prison broke on Monday (February 22), and when he was freed the following day, streams of his music tallied up at 3.7million in the US, up 624 per cent from the previous two-day period.

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” Shmurda wrote in an Instagram Story prior to his release. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

On the day of his release, Migos rapper Quavo was on hand to personally pick Shmurda up from prison, a plan first revealed by Billboard.

“I’m going to get my guy,” Quavo said. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big.”